Caren Denise Holcomb, 71 of Texarkana, Texas, passed away on Monday, May 26, 2025. Caren was born on February 13, 1954, in Texarkana, Arkansas, to Mary Helen Cook and Walter O. Cook.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Samuel James Hall, Sr., and Mary Maude Hall. Her parents, Walter and Mary Helen Cook, and two uncles, Samuel, Jr., and Norman Hall.

She is survived by her husband, David Holcomb; her daughter, Stephanie (Keith) Bergagnini; two grandsons, David Alan (Heather), and Blake Dakota (Emily) Bergagnini; great-grandson Dakota Bergagnini; and sister Helen Jane (Stanley) Huff. Two brothers-in-law, Larry and Neal Hearsberger; three sisters-in-law, Brenda Hill, Janice Lester, and Regina Hosey; seven nephews, one niece, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Caren spent her working days as a production specialist at Red River Army Depot, from which she retired after 40 years of service. She enjoyed camping, cooking, fishing, swimming, and spending time with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and her family.

Caren was a well-informed woman, a great cook who enjoyed learning new recipes, an outgoing, humorous, selfless, and caring person who put others above herself. She was very family-oriented and enjoyed shopping for her family.

Funeral services will be held at Chapelwood Funeral Home, Nash, on Saturday, May 31, at 2:00 PM with Bro. Wallace Edgar officiating. Burial will be in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens. A visitation will be held on Friday from 5 to 7 PM.