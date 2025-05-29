Sponsor

Billy G. Thigpen, 93, of Texarkana passed away at his home on May 28, 2025. He was born September 4, 1931 to Ed and Susie Thigpen in Mt. Pleasant, Texas.

He was a member of Williams United Methodist Church.

Billy was preceded in death by his parents, ex wife Bernice Thigpen, son Michael Wayne Thigpen, a sister and a brother.

Survivors include his wife Dottie Thigpen of Texarkana; daughter Debra Thigpen of Wake Village, Texas; two stepdaughters Connie Livsey of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, Janis Livsey of Dallas, Texas; sister Carolyn Fuller of Garland, Texas; granddaughter Michelle Aaron; special son Alan Hamblett; along with a host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 6- 8 PM, Sunday, June 1, 2025 at Texarkana Funeral Home.

Graveside services will be held at 1 PM, Monday, June 2, 2025 at Hillcrest Memorial Park, Texarkana, Texas.