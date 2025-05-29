Sponsor

Ronald Theron Bright Sr., 82, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away Sunday, May 25, 2025. He was born in Hope, Arkansas, on January 19, 1943, to Theron and Noel Bright.

Mr. Bright was a member of Williams Memorial United Methodist Church. He had a sense of helping people. Ronald was a higher education counselor for many years. He enjoyed hunting birds and fishing.

Mr. Ronald is preceded in death by both of his parents, one brother, Donald Bright, and his wife, Nancy, and one sister-in-law, Joella Bright.

Those left to cherish his memory included his loving wife of 60 years Claudia Bright, one daughter Marti (Robert) Carrasco, one son Bo Bright, one grandchild Kade Carrasco, one sister Diane (Edward) Buckner, two brothers Jerry Bright and Randall (Elaine) Bright, and his brother-in-law Gary Anderson (Linda Ellis).

A graveside memorial service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Friday, May 30, 2025, at Memorial Garden Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Hospice of Texarkana.