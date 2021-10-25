Advertisement

William A. “Billy” Hayes, age 62, of Texarkana, Texas, died Thursday, October 21, 2021, at his residence.

Mr. Hayes was born December 25, 1958, in Dallas, Texas. He was a current employee of Smith-Blair, Inc. Billy was a huge Dallas Cowboys fan and he loved riding his motorcycle with his biking friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Cynthia “CJ” Hayes; his parents, Bill and Jackie Hayes and one brother, Charles Hayes.

Survivors include two sons and daughters-in-law, Allen and Ricky Hayes of Texarkana and Doug and Laci Hayes of Texarkana; six grandchildren, Wesley, Wyatt, Marlee Hayes, Weston, Addison and Jackson; one sister and her husband, Brenda and David Pierce; one sister-in-law, Nancy Hayes Rodgers; along with other relatives.

Graveside services will be at 10 AM Monday, October 25, 2021, at Hillcrest Memorial Park with Rev. Keith Ducroz officiating. Burial is under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

Visitation will be from 4:00-6:00 PM Sunday at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

