Randy Kimble

Randy Ray Kimble, age 67, of Texarkana, Texas, died Thursday, October 21, 2021.

Mr Kimble was born September 26, 1954 in Wheeling, West Virginia to Howard and Lola Kimble.

Randy was the owner of Ranco Industries and a member of Cross View Baptist Church. Randy exemplified the character traits that we all hold most dear; honor, integrity, giving, love, and hardworking are just a few of these qualities he represented every day of his life. All who knew him would agree without hesitation that he was a great man. He did what was right because that’s who he was. Randy enjoyed the simple things in life. Every Sunday he would meticulously detail his wife’s car along with every vehicle at the house. He took pride in taking care of things and making sure they looked like new. He loved riding his Harley, driving his Mustang, and taking care of his yard. His love for family was unparalleled and he will be deeply missed.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Rod Kimble.

Survivors include his wife, Rhonda Kimble; five children, Scott Kimble and wife Christa, Lisa Harris and husband, Alex, Josh Kimble, Merranda Kimble and Clint Naney and wife, Maryann; seven grandchildren, Jordan Harris, Loryn Kimble, Camryn Kimble, Isaac Kimble, Eden Harris, Lane Naney and Cole Naney; two brothers, Rick Kimble and wife, Joyce, Robert Kimble and wife Deana; one sister, Rhonda Delatore and husband, Mike and one sister-in-law, Wanda Kimble; along with numerous nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at Chapelwood Funeral Home with Pastor Tim Montgomery officiating.



Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 PM Tuesday at the funeral home.

