Gilbert Ewing

Gilbert Harold Ewing, age 92, of Texarkana, Texas, died Thursday, October 21, 2021, in a local nursing facility.

Mr. Ewing was born August 10, 1929, in Clarksville, Texas and was a member of the Church of Christ. He was former owner of Ewing Construction Company and was known as a hard-working man who was fair and honest to his employees. Gilbert was an avid entertainer. He loved Blue Grass music, enjoyed singing and was quite the musician who played guitar, banjo, and mandolin.

Gilbert was preceded in death by one son, Barry Ewing, one daughter, Theresa Ewing and a grandson, Justin Ewing.

Survivors include his wife of seventy years, Betty Ewing of Texarkana; two sons, Harold Ewing and wife Cindy of Bellville, Illinois and Stacy Ewing of Texarkana; one daughter-in-law, June Ewing; four grandchildren, Jordan Schild and husband Harley, Joel Wright and wife Sarah, and Amanda Wright; four great-grandchildren, Hayden Schild, Barrett Schild, Zachary Ardwin, and Ginger Wright; nephews, Dickie Ewing and wife Betty of Clarksville, Texas and Mike Dodson and wife, Christy of Texarkana; and special relatives, Janie Rainey, Johnny Rainey, Jimmy Rainey, and Billy Rainey.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM Monday, October 25, 2021, at Chapelwood Funeral Home with Jerry Monholland officiating. Burial will follow in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service on Monday.

