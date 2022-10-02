Billy Joe Baker

Advertisement

Billy Joe “Bill” Baker, age 92, of Texarkana, Texas, died Friday, September 30, 2022 in a local nursing center.

Mr. Baker was born October 14, 1929 in Chickasha, Oklahoma. He was the owner of Bill Baker Motor Company, member of the Central Christian Church and a U.S. Army Veteran having served during the Korean War.

He is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Jodie and Jan Baker of Texarkana, Texas, Mike and Eva Gail Baker of Texarkana, Arkansas; one daughter and son-in-law, Kim and Mike Boyette of Texarkana, Texas; one brother, Earl Baker of Bonham, Texas; two sisters, Martha Dickson of Sherman, Texas and Nancy Baker of Bonham, Texas; nine grandchildren, B.J. Baker, Chris Baker, Sarah Blaauw, Colin Baker, Stella Cochran, Pierce Baker, Lauren Watson Lilly, Lynley Watson and Connor Watson and numerous great grandchildren and other relatives.

No services scheduled at this time

