Wanda Birtcher Heflin, age 92, of Wake Village, Texas, died Saturday, October 1, 2022, in a local hospice facility.

Mrs. Heflin was born November 27, 1929, in Willis, Oklahoma to Homer and Irene Tucker. She was a member of the Choctaw Tribe in Oklahoma.

She was preceded in death by two husbands, Forest Birtcher (44 years) and Pete Heflin (15years); her mother and father; one daughter, Sandra Valin; one granddaughter, Danni Elaine Birtcher; daughter-in-law, Pam Birtcher; and step son-in-law, Roy Alsup.

Wanda had worked for JC Penney, Sears, Belks, and Stanley Drapery, before starting Wanda’s Custom Shop in 1986. She was a Christian, first attended Highland Park, then Oaklawn Baptist for 40 years, and later became a member of Wake Village First Baptist. She loved to go to church and to encourage her family in belonging to Christ. This was her greatest hope, to see them in Heaven.

Survivors include her children, Sharon Shipp and husband Ronnie of Wake Village, Danny Birtcher of Texarkana, son-in-law, Tony Valen of Hawaii; two step daughters, Daphni Cox and husband Mike, and Phyllis Alsup both of Texarkana; six grandchildren, Gena Shipp and Shane Birtcher of Wake Village, Kelli Aaron of Magnolia, Texas, Chad Shipp and wife Rebecca of Texarkana, Dallas Birtcher and fiance Teri Singleton of Scoggins, Texas and Ryan Grigson of Denver, Colorado; 3 step-grandchildren, Aaron and Alex Alsup and Marshall Cox all of Texarkana; four great-grandchildren, Cole and Caroline Shipp, Sofi Aaron Smith, Sean Grigson and Oliver Birtcher.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at Chapelwood Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park.

Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 PM Monday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Texarkana, 2407 Galleria Oaks, Texarkana, Texas 75503.

