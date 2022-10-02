Gloria Mugno

Advertisement

Gloria Lynne Mugno, 82, of Texarkana, Texas passed peacefully on September 29, 2022, surrounded by her family.

She was born June 23, 1940, to Minnie Mae McWilliams Edmonds and W.G. “Skeet” Edmonds in Texarkana, Arkansas. Gloria was a lifelong resident of Texarkana, Texas. She graduated from Texas Senior High School in 1958 as Salutatorian of her class. She attended SMU School of Nursing in Dallas, Texas, and graduated Magna Cum Laude. She met John F.A. Mugno of Austin, Texas there and they were married on December 27, 1960, and settled in Texarkana, Texas.

She began her 50-plus year nursing career as a surgical nurse for Dr. Hubert Wren, where his council and mentorship led to her love of teaching nursing. She attained her BSN and Master’s Degree in Nursing. Both Magna Cum Laude. She never made a “B” in any of her classes, ever. After more than 10 years of Professorship in the nursing program at Texarkana Community College, she worked for the University of Arkansas AHEC program in Texarkana for 26 years and was institutional in starting the nursing program in Hope, Arkansas. During her tenure with the U of A system, upon retirement, she went back and worked for the Texas A& M- Texarkana nursing program until her second retirement at age 75. Gloria was very active in the Texarkana Community for her entire life.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Surviors include her three children, Matt Mugno of Texarkana, Texas; Jennifer Townsend and husband Mark of Texarkana, Arkansas; Michael Mugno and wife Annette of Texarkana, Texas; four grandchildren, Landon Young of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Patton Young of Nacogdoches, Texas, Amy Claire Mugno of Nashville, Tennessee, and Lauren Mugno of College Station, Texas.

Advertisement

Gloria had many, many friends and students she loved and maintained relationships with over the years. Special mention of her cousin Donna Carter of Whitehouse, Texas, Annette and Ervin Welch of Texarkana, Texas, and cousin Melissa Shew of Texarkana, Texas.

A visitation will be held from 6-8 PM, Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas.

Services will be held at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at Texarkana Funeral Home Chapel.

A private family burial will follow the Celebration of Life at Hillcrest Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, make a donation to the Texarkana AHEC Nursing Program Scholarship Fund of Choice.

