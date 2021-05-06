Advertisement

Billy Murice McCloskey, 73, of Redwater, Texas went home to be with his Lord and Savior on May 4, 2021.

He was born October 4, 1947 to Woodrow and Addell McCloskey in Long Beach, California but moved home to Texas as quick as he could and spent the rest of his life in Redwater, Texas.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Myrna Martin.

Advertisement

Billy was a member and deacon at First Baptist Church of Redwater. He was a carpenter by trade, an avid hunter, fisherman, and storyteller. He retired as a Facilities Planner from Red River Army Depot in 2016.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Sybil McCloskey of Redwater, Texas, children Joanna Thornhill and husband Brett of Redwater, Texas, Murice J. McCloskey and wife Salena of Redwater, Texas, Sharla Hanke of Austin, Texas, grandchildren, Addie, Catie, and Gracie Thornhill, Chelsea and Tyler Kitchens, Mason McCloskey and Joelle Gurule, Holly McCloskey and Bobby Cromer, Matthew Hanke, two great grandsons, and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Straight Street Recovery Center, Damascus Home, 1862 CR 1202, Maud, Texas, 75567 or The Alzheimer’s Alliance, Texarkana.

Visitation will be held from 6-8PM, Saturday, May 8, 2021 at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

Funeral service will be held at 3 PM, Sunday, May 9, 2021 at First Baptist Church in Redwater, Texas with Bro. Todd Reed and Bro. Mike Powell officiating.

A private family burial will take place after the service.