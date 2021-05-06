Cecil Dean Miller

Advertisement

Cecil D Miller, age 80, of Texarkana Arkansas died peacefully at his home on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, with his wife Deidra and his children Mark and Gail Miller at his side.

Mr. Miller was born on December 6, 1940 in Adams, Mississippi. He was retired from IBEW, Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Denham Springs Marshall’s Office. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Mr. Miller enjoyed riding motorcycles, fishing, hunting, and boating. His biggest joy was watching his son race drag boats.

He was preceded in death by brothers Allen Miller and Kenneth Miller and sister Betty Carney.

Survivors include his devoted wife Diedra Miller of Texarkana, AR; his son and daughter-in-law Mark and Gail Miller of Texarkana, AR; his granddaughters Brooke Miller of Odenton, MD and Tracy Treadway of Texarkana, TX; his great-grandchildren Austyn and Landyn of Texarkana TX; his best friend Joe Shumate of Denham Springs, LA; and a number of nieces, nephews, cousins and other friends.

Services are pending at this time.