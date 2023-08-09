Sponsor

Billy Philyaw, born October 10, 1946, passed away on Saturday, August 5, 2023. Remembered as a loving husband, father, and papaw, Billy loved to spend his time enjoying old television shows and westerns. He was also a fan of sweets, with a special love for licorice jelly beans. He loved all the trips with his family going to the casinos and always had a little money tucked away to play the scratch offs. He also enjoyed the quiet moments that included gardening and watching the hummingbirds enjoy the garden as well.

He was employed with Shelby Exxon, the last full-service station in Texarkana, until they closed…serving as one of the station’s last employees.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Leroy and Ethel Philyaw; his daughter, Melody Philyaw; his son, Robert Fore; and his father-in-law, Ray Traxler.

He is survived by his loving wife, Marcia Philyaw; his daughters, Debra Fore and Tracie Livingston; his son, Glenn Fore; his daughter-in-law, Desiree Fore; his grandchildren, Jamie Cannon, Justin Cannon, Heath Fore, Cole Fore, Alex Fore, Andrew Dozier, Miranda Garcia, Xavier Livingston, Marissa Livingston, and Ariana Livingston; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and great-grandchildren; and his brother from another mother, Perry Jackson.

Memorial Services will be held in his honor at 3:00 PM on Friday, August 11, 2023 at Texarkana Funeral Home, 3515 Texas Boulevard with Rev. Hendrik Klopper officiating.

Arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas.

In lieu of sending flowers, we would appreciate if you could donate to the GoFundMe at https://gofund.me/bf6dabce

