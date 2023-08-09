Sponsor

Michael Wayne Walker passed away peacefully on August 6, 2023. He was born May 5, 1954 to Alford and Dorothy Walker of DeKalb, Texas. He was a Sergeant in the United States Army from 1982 to 1996, earning three Bronze Stars and serving in Operation Desert Shield, Operation Desert Storm and Saudia Arabia. Michael enjoyed a career with Siemens corporation and traveled to many interesting places: Seattle, Washington was his favorite city.

His memory lives on in the hearts of those who loved him and were fortunate enough to know him. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Larry Jim Walker. He is survived by his sister, Janie Walker Crew, Jon Crew, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He will be missed.

A memorial service will be held at a later date to celebrate his life. Local arrangements are through Bates Rolf Funeral Home, New Boston, Texas.

