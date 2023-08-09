Kathryn Louise Williams

Sponsor

Kathryn Louise “Meme” Williams, age 73 of Texarkana Texas, passed from this life on August 5, 2023, while under the care of Hospice of Texarkana. She was born on October 4, 1949, to Mary E Joyner and Robert Ray Joyner, Sr.

Kathy was a member of Chapelwood United Methodist Church in Nash, Texas but many of you will know her from her lifetime career in the lady’s shoe department at Dillard’s. She started her career working at Ben F Smith’s in the shoe dept downtown Texarkana. When it was closed they moved across the street to Dillards in the junior shoe dept. Then later she moved to Central Mall selling shoes there. Dillard’s gave her credit back starting in 1978 but if you knew Mom it was longer than that. Kathy had served the women of Texarkana all these years and never officially retired because she loved the friendship that came along with the job. Many turned into family and some she has served for four generations.

Kathy loved to dance, she spent many Friday and Saturday nights scooting across any dance floor she could find. She would sometimes go as far away as Greenville, Big Sandy, Gilmer, and even Oklahoma to find the perfect floors for scooting. Many have told us that she could make any man look good on the dance floor.

Kathy’s biggest blessings were her children, grandchildren, and her great-grandchildren who gave her the title of Meme. Over the years she has enjoyed floating the Guadalupe River, Six Flags, Gulf Shores, trips to the zoo, and the many trips to ijump and she loved riding the side by side, letting the littles drive.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Shirley Cobb, and niece April Young.

Kathy is survived by one son, Robert (Tiger) Jones and wife Alesha of Murchison, Texas; one daughter, Jennifer Fischer and husband Charles of Redwater, Texas; her newlywed husband, JD Blackmon. She has five grandchildren, Charles “Lynn” Fischer II and wife Casie, Cody Jones, Colton “Lance” Fischer, Erin Jones, and Zachery Jones; seven great-grandchildren, MaKayla Coleman, Cannon Fischer, Lilly Jones, Brooklynn Coleman, Case Logan Fischer, Skylar Jones, and Cooper Fischer; two brothers, Robert R Joyner, Jr. and wife Rita, Burt Joyner and wife Sandra.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at Chapelwood Funeral Home, Nash, Texas, with Mike Powell officiating. The burial will be in Smyrna Cemetery, Atlanta, Texas under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends on Monday, August 7, 2023, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, we ask that you please consider making a contribution to Hospice of Texarkana 2407 Galleria Oaks Dr Texarkana, Texas 75503.

The family would like to thank the facility for taking such lovely care of their mom during her stay and making the transition as comforting as possible.

