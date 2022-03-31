Billy Ray Geiger

Advertisement

US Veteran

Billy was twin born July 15, 1934 in Safford Arizona. Billy moved around a lot as a kid living with different relatives between California and Arizona finely settling in Clovis California. At the age of 17 Billy enlisted in the US Navy in 1951 where he served in the Korean War. Billy received a Good Conduct Medal, Korean Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal and United Nations Service Medal.

On March 23,1952 Billy married his high school sweetheart Leola Taylor. Billy was an Electrician by trade, and owned Geiger Electric till he went to work for Cal State University of Fresno, he worked there till he retired. Billy belongs to the American Legion post147 in Clovis California. After leaving the Navy Billy and Leola settled in Clovis California where they raised their two children. Billy loved bowling, fishing and gold mining. He was a devoted Husband, Father and Grandpa. He was always there with a lending hand when needed. Billy and Leola followed their daughter LaNora and Steve to Atlanta Texas in January 2021 where he lived till he passed on March 23, 2022 in Texarkana Texas.

Billy is survived by his wife Agnes (Leola) Geiger, his daughter LaNora and son-in-law Stephen Shepherd of Atlanta Texas formerly of Selma California, his Grandson Jackson Shepherd of Wishon California and Great Grandson Daniel Shepherd and another one due in May 2022.

Billy also leaves behind his brother Donnie Geiger and wife Jean of Hayden Lake Idaho, lots of Nieces and Nephews and many loving friends.

Billy is preceded in death by his son Ronald Geiger in June of 2017, his parents James Medford Geiger and Hester Mary Jane Worley along with 4 brothers Bobby, Calvin, Medford and Kenny and 3 sisters Pauline, Mary Ellen and Betty Sue.

A Graveside Service will be conducted by Reverend Joe Lavagnino on Wednesday, April 13 at 1:00 PM , and following a Military Honors and presentation of the flag.

Billy will be truly missed.

