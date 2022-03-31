Texarkana, Arkansas, School District teacher arrested for sexual assault involving 15-year-old student

Advertisement

TEXARKANA, Ark.: A former teacher with Texarkana, Arkansas, School District has been arrested on four counts of sexual assault involving a 15-year-old female student.

Edward Jasiel Hernandez, 25, was arrested by Texarkana, Arkansas, police Wednesday and booked into the Miller County jail. Bond has not been set.

Hernandez was employed from Aug. 9, 2021, until Feb. 28 as a teacher at Arkansas High School.

Hernandez allegedly had sex with the girl in his car and in his classroom on the Arkansas High campus. He allegedly supplied the girl with vaping equipment, alcohol, marijuana and Plan B birth control, according to probable cause documents.

Hermamdez faces six to 30 years on each of the four counts of sexual assault if found guilty.

He is currently being held in the Miller County jail.

