Mary Burleson

Mary Elizabeth Burleson, age 102, of Douglassville, Texas, died Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in an Atlanta, Texas hospital.

Mrs. Burleson was born on July 15, 1919, in Douglassville, Texas to Jesse and Kate Wiley and was the oldest of 14 children. She was retired from Lone Star Ammunition Plant and also worked at Caddo Boat for several years. She was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church and enjoyed gardening, camping, fishing, sewing, and making dolls. At 102 years old, Mary saw and experienced more than most of us could ever imagine. She was blessed with a very full life and will be missed by all.

She was preceded in death by her parents, nine of her siblings, and her husband of 59 years, Marvin Burleson.

Survivors include one son and daughter-in-law, Lynn and Dianne Burleson of Redwater; five daughters and three sons-in-law, Peggy (Jerry) Gerrald of Douglassville, Ann (Jack) Phillips of Douglassville, Gayle LaGrone of Douglassville, Lou (Ronnie) Bunch of Genoa, Arkansas, and Denise Hampton of Douglassville; three sisters, Barbara Turner of Queen City, Texas, Linda Powell and Deana Pate both of Douglassville; one brother, Donnie Wiley of Douglassville; thirteen grandchildren, twenty-one great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren along with numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM Friday, April 1, 2022, at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

Burial will be after the service, at noon Friday in Douglassville Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 PM Thursday at the funeral home.

