U.S. Veteran

Billy Scott Page, 92, of Texarkana passed away on February 9, 2025. He was born on January 22, 1933 to Lee R and Martha Leona Page in Pope County, Arkansas.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Dolly Jane Goodson Page, brother Charles Moses Page, sister Joyce Lee Jones, three nephews Brian Keith Page, John Jones and David Jones.

Survivors include his son Gary Scott Page of Texarkana; two daughters Sandra Garner and husband Tommy of Texarkana, Arkansas, Kathy Riles and husband Glenn of Crossett, Arkansas; three grandchildren Nancy Grant and husband Vic, Scott Garner, Jacob Scott Murrah; and two great grandchildren Addison Grant and Alivia Grant.

Funeral services will be held at 2 PM, Tuesday, February 11, 2025, at Chaplewood Funeral Home Chapel.

Visitation will take place an hour before service.

