Freddy Leon Davis, age 81, of Texarkana, Arkansas, passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2025, at his home. Born on September 20, 1943, in Texarkana, Arkansas, he was a lifelong resident of the community.

Freddy was a master carpenter and highly skilled millwright, as well as a master welder. An avid outdoorsman, he had a deep passion for hunting deer and turkey whenever the opportunity arose. A devoted Razorback fan, he never missed a chance to call the Hogs and cheer on his team. Freddy eagerly anticipated crappie season each fall and spring. He enjoyed gardening, and his family and friends always looked forward to his famous watermelons. A lifelong member of the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, he was also a proud graduate of Arkansas High School.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Sharon K. Davis of Texarkana, Arkansas; his children, Darlene Whisler; Debbie Christian and her husband, Glenn, of Santa Rosa Beach, Florida; and Shannon Jones and her husband, Jim, of Blossom, Texas; four grandchildren, Amelia Christian, Davis Whisler, Joey Whisler, and Ellie Whisler; and his cousins, Billy Boykin, Doris Ruth Cassidy, Mary Lea Norton, Harrison Wright, Jan Patterson, William Wright, and Charles Wardlaw. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, February 12, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, February 13, 2025, at Harmony Grove Cemetery, 6898 Line Ferry Rd., Texarkana, AR 71854. Jay Trammell, his nephew, will be officiating. Burial will be under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.