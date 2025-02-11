Sponsor

Lori Dawn Lusby, 55, of Texarkana passed away on February 9, 2025. She was born on August 2, 1969 to Jerald and Carol Lusby in Texarkana, Texas.

Lori was a member of the First Baptist Church of Wake Village. She was a diehard fan of WWE, Nascar, Snoopy and Woodstock.

Ms. Lusby was preceded in death by her parents, and a host of other family.

Survivors include her daughters, Shianne (Timothy) Greenhill and Sarah George; one grandchild, Sage; one sister, Shannon (James) Smith; one niece, Logan; one nephew, Jared; and her significant other Bill McCarty.

Cremation Arrangements are under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.