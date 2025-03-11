Sponsor

Billy Wayne Bergt, 84, returned home to Heaven on March 8, 2025 at home in Texarkana. Billy was born July 12, 1940 to Herman and Polly Bergt in a log cabin in Liberty-Eylau.

The word consistently used to describe Billy is servant. He was a servant of God and a servant of man. Billy was always willing to drop anything to help another in need. After 35 years at Red River Army Depot, he chose to serve in the Master’s Builders and as a Deacon of Buchanan First Baptist Church, never missing a chance to help lead others to Christ.

Billy was preceded in death by his lifelong sweetheart and wife of nearly 62 years, Sandra Bergt; his parents; brother, Paul Bergt; and sister, Dianna Caldwell.

Billy is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Brent and Elizabeth Bergt; his daughter and son-in-law, Shelley and Randy Krobot; his grandsons and spouses, Kyle and Sara Krobot and Garrett and Cierra Krobot; two great-grandchildren, Riley and Conor Krobot; sister, Evelyn Kyles; and sisters-in-law, Delores Denny and Linda Hunter.

At home, no one was more important to him than his beloved Sandra. They danced in the kitchen and played daily games together, typically in color coordinated outfits. Billy loved being Daddy and Papaw, reminiscing on his hunting trips and memories shared with Brent, and cherishing the many hours spent studying the bible with Shelley, who he always called Daddy’s Girl. He spoiled his boys taking rides on his blue tractor, working in his barn, camping, and fishing.

Services will be held at Chapelwood Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 11. Visitation will be at 1 p.m., followed by a service at 2 p.m. to celebrate Billy. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Buchanan First Baptist Church marquee sign fund or to Hospice of Texarkana.