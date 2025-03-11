Sponsor

Sybil Eaves

Mrs. Sybil Littleton Eaves, age 95, of Fouke, Arkansas, went to be with the Lord Saturday, March 8, 2025, surrounded by her family.

Mrs. Eaves was born November 8, 1929, in Garland City, Arkansas, and had lived in Fouke most of her life. She was a Homemaker and a faithful member of Fairland Holiness Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dale Eaves, and a daughter, Janice Fondren.

Survivors include three daughters and sons-in-law, Yvonne and Terry Coker, Marsha and Wayne Holden, and Jill and John Lott, all of Fouke, Arkansas; two sons and daughters-in-law, Jeff and Vickie Eaves and Stanley and Robyn Eaves, all of Fouke, Arkansas; one sister, Gail Watkins of Fouke, Arkansas; 13 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; and 23 great-great-grandchildren.

A celebration of her life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday at Fairland Holiness Church, with Rev. Lloyd Shuecraft, Rev. Tracy Boyd, and Rev. Tracy Holden officiating. The burial will be at Fouke Cemetery under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

The family will receive friends at Fairland Holiness Church from 6 P. M. until 8 P. M. Monday.