Billy Wayne Hawk, 87, of Texarkana passed away July 30, 2021. He was born to Clifton and Eva Marie Mofield Hawk on March 1, 1934 in Swifton, Arkansas.
He was a member of Kiwanis and the Arkansas Vending Council. He was the owner of LLI Vending.
Billy is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Barbara Hawk, a son, Dr. Clifton Hawk, a brother Pete Hawk and two sisters, Evelyn King and Charlene Milligan.
He leaves behind his son, Shannon Hawk, and wife Sherrie of Flower Mound, Texas; two brothers, Doc Hawk of Newport, Arkansas, Bo Hawk of Little Rock, Arkansas; five grandchildren, Molly, Carter, Hunter, Sammy, Annie, and a loving caretaker Donna Scott.
Visitation will be held from 6-8 PM, Sunday, August 8, 2021, at Chapelwood Funeral Home, Nash, Texas.
Funeral Service will be 10:30 AM, August 9, 2021, at Chapelwood Funeral Home Chapel, Nash, Texas.
Burial will follow at Chapelwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Special Olympics Texas.