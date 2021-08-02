Advertisement

Billy Wayne Hawk, 87, of Texarkana passed away July 30, 2021. He was born to Clifton and Eva Marie Mofield Hawk on March 1, 1934 in Swifton, Arkansas.

He was a member of Kiwanis and the Arkansas Vending Council. He was the owner of LLI Vending.

Billy is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Barbara Hawk, a son, Dr. Clifton Hawk, a brother Pete Hawk and two sisters, Evelyn King and Charlene Milligan.

Advertisement

He leaves behind his son, Shannon Hawk, and wife Sherrie of Flower Mound, Texas; two brothers, Doc Hawk of Newport, Arkansas, Bo Hawk of Little Rock, Arkansas; five grandchildren, Molly, Carter, Hunter, Sammy, Annie, and a loving caretaker Donna Scott.

Visitation will be held from 6-8 PM, Sunday, August 8, 2021, at Chapelwood Funeral Home, Nash, Texas.

Funeral Service will be 10:30 AM, August 9, 2021, at Chapelwood Funeral Home Chapel, Nash, Texas.

Burial will follow at Chapelwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Special Olympics Texas.