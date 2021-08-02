Advertisement

James Woodrow Shipman, age 80 of Maud, Texas went to be with our Lord the morning of Saturday, July 31st, 2021 at his residence. Mr. Shipman was born April 20, 1941 to Sol and Ruby Rollins in Hot Springs, Arkansas. He was a loving son, brother, father, grandfather, great-grandfather that lived life on his own terms. He was a talented and great storyteller. In his retired years he loved to garden and spend time with his family.

Advertisement

He is survived by one son, Jimi Shipman of Arkadelphia, Arkansas, three daughters, Ms. Kim Lolies of Maud, Texas, Mr. & Mrs. Stephen and Katye Birdsong of Bivins, Texas, Mr. & Mrs. Michael and Kandee Adcock of Maud, Texas, 4 sisters, Linda Smith, Mary Rollins, Sola Burgess and Mr. and Mrs. Dana and Sara Braquet, 1 brother, George Rollis, three special friends, Ms. Lynn Martina, Mr. Robert Lewis and Mr. and Mrs. Jim and Deb Smith, 10 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m.Tuesday, August 3, 2021 in Bates Rolf Chapel in New Boston, Texas with Reverend Joshua Lowrance officiating. Visitation will be Monday, August 2, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. til 8:00 p.m.at the funeral home. Interment will be in Center Ridge Cemetery, Maud, Texas under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral Home.