Advertisement

Michael Eugene Johnson, Jr. passed away July 30, 2021.

He was born September 29, 1972 to Michael E. Johnson, Sr. and Debbie T. Johnson in Texarkana, Texas.

Michael never had a mean bone in his body and he was always helping people.

Advertisement

He leaves behind his parents, son Alexander Eugene Johnson, of Texarkana; brother James “Chip” Johnson of Queen City, Texas, Tonyia Johnson and Paula Gober of Texarkana.

Cremation was under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

The family will be at the home of Michael’s parents at 1613 Cummings Lane.