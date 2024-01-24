Sponsor

Billy Wayne McDowell, age 88, passed away on Sunday, January 21, 2024. Billy was born on October 4, 1935, to Floyd and Allie McDowell in Texarkana, Arkansas. He was preceded in death by his parents, grandson (Carson Guy Thomason), three sisters (Dorthy McDowell, Mary Whitaker, and Pearl Brooks), and two brothers (Floyd McDowell and George McDowell).

He is survived by his wife of fifty-seven years, Brenda Reed McDowell of Texarkana, AR; one son and daughter-in-law, Chris and Elena McDowell of Sherman, TX; two daughters and sons-in-law, Connie and Kitt Thomason of Texarkana, AR, and Cindy and Charles McDonald of Bryant, AR; one sister and brother-in-law, Ann and Billy McBride of Texarkana, AR; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Sammy and Jean McDowell of Queen City, TX, and W.B. and Pat McDowell of Texarkana, TX; one sister-in-law, Jennie Sue McDowell Slaton of Texarkana, AR; four grandchildren, Kaitlyn Thomason of Texarkana, AR, Victoria McDowell of Anna, TX, and Alex and Aaron McDonald of Bryant, AR; and one great-grandchild, Denalli Thomas of Anna, TX.

Billy loved God, family, and pickin’ his guitar. Hymns and country songs echoed throughout the house daily. He talked about the importance of family, forgiving each other, not holding grudges, and the perfection of God’s work and His wonderful beauty. He was a hardworking man and retired as a master craftsman welder.

Visitation will be Wednesday, January 24th, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas (4801 Parkway Dr, Texarkana, AR) from 6:00-7:30 pm, and the graveside service will be January 25th, conducted at Memorial Gardens Cemetery (5200 E Broad St, Texarkana, AR) at 1:00 pm with Rev. Ken Guthrie officiating.