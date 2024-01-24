Sponsor

Joe Alan Hall, of Wake Village, Texas, passed away on January 21, 2024, at the age of 85.

Joe was born on July 28, 1938, in Palestine, Texas to Hazel and Jim Hall. He grew up in Cayuga, Texas where he graduated from high school.

Joe met Barbara Wagnon, his loving wife of 65 years while attending Henderson County Junior College. They were married on December 20, 1958. Following graduation from East Texas State University, Joe accepted a teaching position in the Texarkana area.

Joe worked in the education field for 36 years as a teacher, principal, and superintendent in several school districts across Texas. He was instrumental in helping these schools achieve greater academic success through campus facility improvement and stronger academic programming. His love for students was evident not only by improving the facilities where they learned. Joe cared about meeting everyday needs such as after-school jobs he provided at the schools which gave them purpose and self-confidence.

Joe retired in 1995 and he and Barbara returned to the Texarkana area. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, caring for his flower beds, and spending time with his grandchildren.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents, and his infant son Rodney.

Survivors include his wife, Barbara Wagnon Hall; his son, Roger Hall (Paula) of Wake Village, TX.; his daughter Sherri Harris (John) of Flower Mound, TX.; grandchildren, Brooke Lunsford Langford (Trent), Lacey Lunsford Hutchens (Parker), Collin Hall, Kristen Hall Landers (Tom), Ryan Hall, Kip Harris (Jennifer), and Cole Harris (Candice) ; and four great-grandchildren.

A celebration of Joe’s life will be held on Thursday, January 25, 2024, at 10:00 A.M. at FBC Wake Village.

Interment will follow at Walnut Hill Cemetery in Bradley, Arkansas.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, from 5:00 – 7:00 P.M. at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

His Grandsons will serve as honorary pallbearers.