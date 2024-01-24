Sponsor

Dreyden Miller Glover, passed away on Saturday, January 20, 2024. He was born on August 26, 2022, in Texarkana, Texas to Chelsea Ross and Dwight Glover. He was known by family and friends to be the sweetest, most perfect child; a bundle of joy that would light up any room. He had the brightest spark and biggest personality, with a smile that would melt your heart. He was “momma’s little fatman”.

Dreyden loved to watch movies and play with toys. Most importantly, he loved spending time with his mom and other family members.

Left to cherish his memory is his mother, Chelsea Ross of Hooks, Texas; his father, Dwight Glover of Queen City, Texas; his grandparents; Tammy Land of Hooks, Texas, Travis and Holli Ross of Haughton, Louisiana; his great grandparents, Billy and Linda Womble of Hooks, Texas, Hazel and John Jones of Texarkana, Texas, Bobi and Joe Yaws of Corpus Christi, Texas; his uncles and aunts, Jacob and Jennifer Barton of Hooks, Texas, Rein and Channing Brewer of Mt. Pleasant, Texas, Chris and Janet Ross of Texarkana, Arkansas, Courtney Stewart of Haughton, Louisiana, Abby Kenner of Haughton, Louisiana; and numerous cousins and other loved ones.

Graveside Services will be held on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, at 1:00 PM at Myrtle Springs Cemetery – Hooks, Texas with Bro. Benny Womble officiating, and interment will be under the direction of Bates-Rolf Funeral Home – New Boston. There is no set Visitation.