Billy Wayne Nelson Sr., age 87, of Wake Village, Texas passed away on May 9, 2022, at his home surrounded by family.

Mr. Nelson was born on May 20, 1934, in Hatton, Arkansas to his parents Henry and Opal Towry Nelson. He faithfully served our nation in the United States Navy Seabee’s and retired after 20 years of service. He had many hobbies which included playing the guitar and singing in a band, fishing, and bowling.

He is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Shearley Nelson, Rudy Nelson; one sister, Carol Pressley; and one son, Tyron Ray Nelson.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 58 years, Janice Nelson; children, Billy Nelson Jr., Michael Nelson, Carrie Burns, Debbie Crall, Steven Johnson; eleven grandchildren, Jordan Camp, Sara Nelson, Rachael Nelson, Jeffrey Thomas, Alynna Weimer, Amanda Smith, Jonathan Jimenze, Jackson Burns, Jakob Burns, Christian Johnson, Michael Johnson, Laurie Barry; ten plus great-grandchildren; two special nephews, Ricky Nelson, Aaron Pressley; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

