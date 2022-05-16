Advertisement

Mrs. Lisa Lynette Leigh, age 60, of Texarkana, Arkansas, went to be with the Lord Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Houston, Texas.

Lisa was born October 7, 1961, in Texarkana, Arkansas, and had lived in Texarkana all of her life. She was a graduate of Arkansas High School, was a Homemaker, and was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Mary Tibbit Hawkins, a half-sister, Vonni Gundolf, and her daughter, Deborah Tilley.

Survivors include her husband of 41 years, Dickie Leigh of Texarkana, Arkansas, two sons James Leigh (Mary) of Hot Springs, Arkansas, and Jacob Leigh (Kimberly) of Texarkana, Arkansas, one son-in-law, Bobby Tilley (Cassie) of Redwater, Texas, three sisters, Lori Redfearn of Texarkana, Arkansas, Linda Bailey (Stan) of Texarkana, Arkansas, and Leah McMunn (Jason) of Texarkana, Texas, two grandsons, Jerry Leigh and Augustus Leigh, multiple adopted children and a number of nieces and nephews.

A celebration of her life will be at 10:00 A. M. Tuesday at Shiloh Baptist Church with Dickie Leigh and Rev. Wes Dean officiating. Burial will be at Shiloh Cemetery under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6 PM until 8 PM Monday.

Memorials may be made to Shiloh Baptist Church Youth and Children’s Fund or to MD Anderson Cancer Center.

Online registration is at www.texarkanafuneralhome.com

