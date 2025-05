Sponsor

Ruby Pauline Cummings

December 4, 1928 – May 19, 2025

Obituary Pending.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 24, 2025, at 2:00 P.M. at Chapelwood Funeral Home- Nash, TX.

Visitation will be held for an hour prior to the service from 1:00- 2:00 P.M.