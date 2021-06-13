Advertisement

Billye Rae Smith Creamer Kilgore, age 92, died June 9, 2021. She was born on Feb 11, 1929, in Idabel, OK to Van and Iris Smith. She is preceded in death by her father, Van Smith; mother, Iris Bolt Smith and stepmother, Johnnie Barrow Smith; as well, as her first husband, Lee F. Creamer and second husband, James E. Kilgore; her sister, Betty Jo Smith Lynn; and numerous other family members.

Billye was a member of Bayou Baptist Church and Green County Bowling Lanes. Her hobbies included cooking, painting, sewing, and bowling.

Billye is survived by her two daughters and one stepdaughter, Constance Creamer of Monroe, LA., Charlotte (Carl) Nyman of Texarkana, TX, and Susan (Ronnie) Downing of Woodall, OK.

She leaves behind grandchildren, Chris Williams of Monroe, LA, Keith and Kelsey Williams of Monroe, LA, Eric and Kelly Nyman of Lubbock, TX, Jennifer and David Wolfe of Silver Springs, MD, Dawn and Travis Andrews of Spring, TX., and Matt and Allison Lynn of Spring, TX.; Oklahoma step-grandchildren, Paul Kilgore, Sue Johnson, Lisa Palmer, Lori Graves, Kelly Downing, Sonny Downing, Katie Jones;

She is also survived by a special nephew, Mike and Angela Lynn of Spring, TX; and a special great-nephew, Kenny Lynn; 32 great-grandchildren; and 12 great-great-grandchildren; special care giver, Dianne Redding and special adopted granddaughter, Glenda (Tinky) Haas.

Special thanks to Elara Hospice for their special care.

A visitation will be held from 1:00-2:00pm on Saturday, June 12, 2021, and services will follow at 2:00pm at Texarkana Funeral Home officiated by Bro. Johnny Miller and Patrick Evans. Burial will be at Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hardy Memorial United Methodist Church or Alzheimer’s Association.