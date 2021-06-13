Bonnie Hester

Advertisement

Bonnie Faye Hester, age “plenty-nine”, of Texarkana, Texas, died Thursday, June 10, 2021, in a local hospital.

Mrs. Hester was born April 1, 1927, Bowie County, Texas, to Emmett and Sirena Clemons. She was a retired elementary school teacher and a faithful member of First Baptist Church Texarkana. Bonnie absolutely loved to travel and was always ready to go on a trip. She had traveled all fifty states and abroad to Australia, England, and Italy to name a few.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Ralph Hester; and her seven siblings, Vera Dodd, Lois Hilton, Jack Clemons, BT Clemons, Travis Clemons, Lorene Cox, and Roland Clemons.

She is survived by her loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and many other generations of loved ones who loved her.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Chapelwood Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Texarkana, Arkansas.

Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00 PM Monday at the funeral home.