Birdia Covington

Birdia F. Covington, age 89, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 22, 2022.

Mrs. Covington was a life-long resident of Texarkana and worked as a medical transcriber for numerous medical facilities. She was an avid sports fan and watched the Longhorns and Cowboys as often as she could.

She was preceded in death by her parents, eight siblings, and her husband, Charles “Sonny” Covington.

Survivors include one son and daughter-in-law, Mitch and Lynn Covington of Texarkana, two grandsons, Scott (Emily) Covington and Nick (Rhi) Covington of Texarkana, three great-grandchildren, Maycie Covington, Bryce Covington, and Clark Covington all of Texarkana and numerous nieces, nephews and close friends.

Visitation will be at 3:00 PM Monday, July 25, 2022, at Chapelwood Funeral Home followed by a memorial service at 4:00 PM in the chapel with Bro. Donnie Edwards officiating.

In lieu of flowers, it is requested that you make a contribution to your favorite charity.

