John Anderson

John Thomas Anderson, age 80, of Nash, Texas, died Friday, July 22, 2022, in a local hospital.

Mr. Anderson was born February 19, 1942, in Eudora, Arkansas to T.J. and Beatrice (Wallace) Anderson. He was retired as a mechanic for Woosley Auto and enjoyed deer hunting. He also loved anything to do with baseball, whether playing, coaching, or watching it. He adored his grandchildren and anytime spent with them was special.

Mr. Anderson was preceded in death by his parents and all his siblings.

Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Edith Anderson; his children, Thomas Anderson and wife, Deanna of Queen City, Texas, Troy Anderson of Texarkana, Karen Foster and husband, Jim of Nash, and Marilyn Anderson of Texarkana; eight grandchildren, Kasey, Trista, Bobby, Daniel, Marissa, Brandon, Taylor and Dalton; fourteen great-grandchildren, Dakota, Abbie, Jack, Emmie, Ella, Whitt, Kaelyn, Kyser, Lincoln, Ryan, Adam, Willow, Myles, and Amelia; two great-great-grandchildren, Carter and Crue; and two great-grandchildren on the way; along with other relatives.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Chapelwood Funeral Home with Rev. Chip Davidson officiating. Burial will follow in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service on Thursday.

