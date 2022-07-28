Advertisement

Pauletta Fay Fannin age 79 of Royce City, Texas formerly of Hooks passed away Thursday, July 21, 2022 in an Assisted Living Facility. Mrs. Fannin was born October 10, 1942 in New Boston, Texas. She was retired from Red River Army Depot and a member of Chapel of Light Church and is preceded in death by her Husband, Barney Fannin.

Survivors include her daughter and son in law, Angela and Bobby Sladovnik of Royce City, Texas. Three grandchildren, Justin, Joy and Jessica all of Royce City, Texas, two sisters. Cindy Pena of McAllister, Oklahoma, Janice Knight of New Boston, Texas and an uncle, A.M. (Bud) Adams of New Boston, Texas.

Funeral services will be 2:00 P.M., Saturday, July 23, 2022 at the Chapel of Light Church, New Boston with A.M. Adams officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00 until 2:00 before services. Interment will be at a later date in Ringwood Cemetery, New Boston, Texas.

