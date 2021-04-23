Blake Beliew

Advertisement

Blake McKinney Beliew, age 28, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away Thursday, April 22, 2021.

Blake was born April 7, 1993, in Texarkana, Texas and was a graduate of Texas High School. He was an active member of International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 301 and took great pride working as an electrician’s helper with his new work family at Nantze Electric. Blake loved being outdoors and enjoyed being in the mountains or near the water. He loved life and lived his to the fullest.

Blake loved being around people and he never met a stranger. He had the most beautiful blue eyes and had the ability to light up a room as soon as he entered even if he was falling apart on the inside. His smile was genuine and contagious and there was no one quite like him. Blake was truly one of the strongest, most caring, and selfless people you could ever meet. He was an amazing dad to his daughter, Brookelynn and she was the center of his world.

Blake was preceded in death by his father, Ronald Beliew and a nephew Cameron Maynard.

Survivors include his daughter, Brookelynn Beliew; his mother and stepfather, Samantha and Robert Rogers; his siblings, Connor Beliew, Jessica Maynard and husband, Blake, Brooke Jackson and husband, Scott, Jace Rogers and Kalyn Sanders; aunts and uncles, Amy and Jeff Green, Roger and Jennifer Hooper, Stephen and Deni Heard, Misty and Brad Watson, Gene Rogers, Cindy Beliew, Jeff Beliew, Jenny Beliew and Walter “Fuzzy” Beliew; grandmother, Sharon Rogers, along with numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00 PM Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at Chapelwood. Burial will follow in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.