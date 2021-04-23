Kiefer Peek

Kiefer Dalton Peek, age 29, of Texarkana, Arkansas, died Wednesday, April 21, 2021.
Kiefer was born February 7, 1992, in Bad Krueznach, Germany. He worked for Union Pacific Railroad as a track laborer and enjoyed fishing, working out, and riding his motorcycle among many other hobbies. Kiefer was a hardworking, independent entrepreneur who loved his wife, family and friends with everything he had. He was the first person you would call when you needed a hand. He never met a stranger and acknowledged everyone he came in contact with. Kiefer was selfless, compassionate, fun-loving and was a protector of those he loved. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Survivors include his wife, Lauren Peek of Texarkana, Arkansas; his mother, Lisa Vandegraaf of Texarkana, Arkansas; father and stepmother, Scott and Tonja Peek of Atlanta, Texas; three sisters, Chelsea Peek and boyfriend Sean Robinson, Emily Aikin and husband, Austin, and Darcy Peek and her boyfriend, Skylar Lunsford; one step-brother, Justin Shaw and wife, Amanda; sister-in-law, Cheyenne Foster; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Christy Foster and Mark Foster; grandparents, Richard and Jean Follis and Jeanette Peek; numerous nieces and nephews he was crazy about; along with two fur babies, Gracie and Gunner.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, April 26, 2021, at Chapelwood Funeral Home with Bro. Kelvin Richardson officiating. Burial will follow in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 10:30 – 11:00 AM Monday at the funeral home.