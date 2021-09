Advertisement

Blake Michael Ritter infant son of Cody and Brandi Ritter of Fouke, Arkansas died September 26, 2021 in a local hospital.

Blake was born September 26, 2021 in Texarkana, Texas.

Other survivors include one brother, Baron Ritter of Fouke, Arkansas; grandparents, Kenneth and Terri Lafayette of Fouke, Arkansas, Carroll and Tammy Reneau of Doddridge, Arkansas; great grandmothers, Sherri Reneau of Brightstar, Arkansas, Dianne Lafayette of Fouke, Arkansas and Virginia Baker of Texarkana, Arkansas.



Graveside services will be 2:00 PM Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at Mt. Zion cemetery with Bro. Walter Burnett officiating. Burial will be under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.