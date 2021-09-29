Advertisement

Linda Nichols Stone, age 81, of Maud, Texas, died Monday, September 27, 2021, in a local hospital.

Mrs. Stone was born December 25, 1939, in Maud, Texas to Ernest and Nettie Caudle. She was retired from Red River Army Depot and was an avid bowler.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jess Stone, her parents, eight siblings and one grandson, Michael Sanders.

Survivors include two sons, Jerry Nichols and John Nichols both of Maud; nine step-children; two grandchildren, Scott Sanders and Brandy Sanders; five great-grandchildren; one sister, Laverne Cochran of Texarkana; one brother, Len Caudle of Maud, Texas; along with numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM Saturday, October 2, 2021, at First Baptist Church Maud with Pastor Clayton Sheets and Pastor Steve Minter officiating. Burial will follow in Center Ridge Cemetery, Maud.

The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 AM Saturday at the church. For those who cannot attend, you may come by Chapelwood Funeral Home from 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM Friday to pay your respects.