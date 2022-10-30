Advertisement

Robert Lacy “Bo” Bates, age 81, of Texarkana, Arkansas, died Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family.

Bo was born on December 29, 1940, in Idabel, Oklahoma, and lived in Texarkana for most of his life. Bo was a devoted son, husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. He graduated from Hooks High School and received his Bachelor’s Degree from East Texas State University. He was a veteran of the United States Army and a Christian. Bo retired from Cooper Tire and Rubber Company after thirty years of service. In his spare time, he enjoyed spending time outdoors, hunting, fishing and planting a garden, and sharing his vegetables with his family and friends. Once Bo became your friend, you had a friend for a lifetime. He was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Irlene Bates, one brother, Melvin Lee Bates, and one sister, Mary Bates.

He is survived by his wife of forty-six years, Brenda Bates of Texarkana, Arkansas; three daughters and two sons-in-law, Pam Donelson of Frisco, Texas; Robin and Tiger Call of Texarkana, Arkansas; Crystal and Tracy Rogers of Texarkana, Arkansas; six grandchildren, Chad Donelson of Dallas, Texas; Parker Call, Jackson Call and Maddox Call all of Texarkana, Arkansas; Gracyn Rogers and Presley Rogers, both of Texarkana, Arkansas and his lifetime friends, Bobby McDowell and Dale Kyles and a host of friends and other relatives.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Dierksen Hospice for all the love and care they gave to Bo during his illness.

The family will receive friends at the Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas, Saturday, October 29, 2022, afternoon from 2:00 P. M. to 4:00 P. M.

