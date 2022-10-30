Hoyt Johnson

Advertisement

U.S. Veteran

Mr. Hoyt McNeil Johnson, age 86, of Ashdown, Arkansas, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 26, 2022.

Hoyt was born September 9, 1936, in Piggott, Arkansas. He was a member and a Deacon of Trinity Baptist Church, a retired agent and district sales manager with Shelter Insurance, and the former two-term Mayor of Ashdown, Arkansas. Hoyt was a Texarkana Arkansas School District board member. He was a Veteran of the United States Army. He was appointed by Mike Huckabee to serve on the Veteran’s Commission Board. Hoyt loved his church, family, and friends. He boxed in the army and was a heavy weight champion and enjoyed racket ball and playing golf with his church buddies. He was a godly husband and father. He sacrificed to make certain that his family had all that they needed and usually what they wanted. He knew God was to credit for any good in his life and he shared his blessings with others.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Marion and Mildred Johnson; his sister, Lou Tyhanic; two brothers, Bob Johnson and John Johnson; and a great-granddaughter, Taytum Berry.

Survivors include his wife of sixty five years, Joann McMahon Johnson of Ashdown, Arkansas; one son and daughter-in-law, Bruce and Kimber Johnson of Ashdown, Arkansas; two daughters and sons-in-law, Jana and Larry Berry of Texarkana, Arkansas, and Tempa and Gerald Middleton of Ashdown, Arkansas; one brother and sister-in-law, Bill and Louann Johnson of Gower, Missouri; a sister-in-law, Merida Johnson of Texarkana, Texas; twelve grandchildren, Ryan Berry, Layne Berry (Haley), Bryce Berry (Ashley), Taylor Berry (Kourtnee), Jett Johnson, Reagan Johnson, Lindsay Pillow (Kline), Madison Siefert (Gary), MaCall Anderson (Austin), Fallan Wilkens (Matt), Brett Bond, and Baylee Day; twenty-one great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of his life will be at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at the chapel of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas, with Rev. Wallace Edgar and Ryan Berry officiating. Burial with military honors will be at Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5 PM until 7 PM Friday.

Memorials may be made to: Trinity Baptist Church, 3115 Trinity Blvd. Texarkana, Arkansas, 71854; Trinity Baptist School, 3117 Trinity Blvd. Texarkana, Arkansas; Watersprings Ranch, 7707 Sanderson Ln. Texarkana, Arkansas or the Wounded Warriors Project, https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/.

The family would like to thank their family, friends, Pleasant Manor Nursing Home, and Texarkana Hospice for all their love and support.

Online registration is at www.texarkanafuneralhome.com

