Ricky Edward Ennis, age 72, of Texarkana, Arkansas, died Saturday, July 6, 2024, at his home surrounded by his family.

Mr. Ennis was born January 4, 1952, in Texarkana, Arkansas, and lived there his entire life. He owned and operated Ennis Electric, was a master electrician, and was an electrical contractor servicing the Four States Area. Ricky had a quiet, laid-back personality and never met a stranger. In his spare time, he was a passionate fan of his favorite football team, the Dallas Cowboys, and enjoyed watching their games on TV. He was an avid fisherman and a Christian. Ricky’s love for his family was evident in the time he spent with them.

He is survived by his wife of fifty-two years, Susan Ennis of Texarkana, Arkansas; two daughters and sons-in-law, Angela and Greg Adams of Texarkana, Arkansas; Kellie and Darrell Cooper of Texarkana, Arkansas; one sister and brother-in-law, Pat and William McDowell of Texarkana, Texas; six grandchildren; Laci Ennis, Emma Welch and her husband Hunter, Allison Mateo and husband Tony, Dylan Adams, Hayden Adams and wife Avery, and Tiffany Adams; three great-grandchildren, Karson Roraback, Kalliope Roraback and Kennadi Ennis and a host of friends and other relatives.

Funeral Services will be at 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, July 9, 2024, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas Chapel, with Rev. Wallace Edgar officiating. Burial will be at Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday Evening from 6:00 to 7:30 P.M.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Texarkana, 2407 Galleria, Texarkana, Texas 75503.