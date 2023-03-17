Bobbe Wommack

Advertisement

Bobbe M. Wommack, age 94, of Springdale, Arkansas, died Friday, March 3, 2023, in Rogers, Arkansas.

Mrs. Wommack was born September 26, 1928, in Nash, Texas, to William H. and Mozelle (Wright) McFaul. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Shreveport, Louisiana and was a homemaker.

Bobbe was an avid bird watcher and a Founding Member of the Shreveport Bird Study Group. She loved playing bridge with the ladies of The Gardens of Arkanshire. She and her husband, Robert, were enthusiastic gardeners and loved working in the garden together.

She instilled in her children the love of the Lord, art, music, and nature. Her family describes her as a wonderful and loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and aunt.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Robert L. Wommack, Jr., one son, Mark S. Wommack, her sister, Versal Holcombe and brother, W. H. “Buddy” McFaul, Jr.

Survivors include two daughters, Debra W. Moxley and husband John of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and Rebecca W. Spirlock and husband Stan of Prairie Grove, Arkansas; one son, John R. Wommack and wife, Helene of Fayetteville, Arkansas; one daughter in law, Sharon Wommack; one sister in law, Bettie Jordan, ten grandchildren: Laura Wagner, Amanda Baylor, Krista Thompson, Corey Simmons, Amanda Hice, Jeffrey Spirlock, Drew Spirlock, Stephen Spirlock, Caroline Gadeke and David Wommack; eleven great-grandchildren: Taylor Hice, Brooklynn Baylor, Garrett Simmons, Jackson Hice, Braelynn Baylor, Ty Wagner, Ryan Wagner, Luke Hilgenfeld, Cale Hilgenfeld, Reid Thompson and William R. Gadeke. She is also survived by several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Visitation will be at 10:00 am Saturday, March 18, 2023, with the service starting at 11:00 at Chapelwood Funeral Home, Nash, Texas with Rev. Wallace Edger officiating. Burial will follow at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, any donations may be made to the Glioblastoma Foundation, Inc., P. O. Box 62066 Durham, NC 27715 in memory of Bobbe and Mark Wommack.

