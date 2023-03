Advertisement

Everly Rose Firth 12/27/2022- 03/08/2023 Everly passed suddenly at her family’s home in Simms Texas.

She is survived by her parents Dane Firth and Trinity Chisum.

Services will be Mar 16, 2023, The Visitation will begin at 1pm and Funeral at 2pm at Bates Rolf in New Boston, Tx.

Burial will be at Rock Creek Baptist Church in Maud, Tx.