Bobbie Curtis

Bobbie Nell Curtis, age 85, of Texarkana, Texas, died Saturday, April 2, 2022, in a local nursing facility.

Mrs. Curtis was born December 16, 1936, in Jasper, Alabama to Casey and Mable Jones. She worked for P & S Packing for many years and had attended First Assembly of God Lighthouse. Mrs. Curtis loved to shop, and she was known for her baking especially her chocolate pies and pineapple upside down cake.

She was preceded in death by two daughters, Brenda Sue Curtis and Cheryl Alicia Curtis.

Survivors include her husband of 70 years, Elvin Curtis of Texarkana; two sons and daughters-in-law, Gary and Debbie Curtis of Texarkana and Tim and Teresa Curtis of Atlanta, Texas; five grandchildren, Laura Burnett, April Phillips, Jason Curtis, Ashley Bunting and Nick Curtis; six great-grandchildren and one brother, Ron Jones of Grand Prairie, Texas.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Chapelwood Funeral Home with Rev. Richard Wade officiating. Burial will follow in Eylau Methodist Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00 PM Wednesday at the funeral home.

