Bobbie June Colston age 90 of DeKalb, Texas passed away Saturday, January 8, 2022 in a local nursing facility. Miss Colston was born June 19, 1931 in Dalby Springs, Texas. She was a Christian and is preceded in death by her parents, David and Gladys Colston, stepfather Francis Dalby, sister Billye Hawkins, brothers in law, Aubrey Beggs and Harold Hawkins and a niece Cheri Hawkins.

She enjoyed country music especially Hank Williams, Jr and in her younger years she enjoyed fishing, playing bingo, attending family gatherings, bird watching and cutting coupons.

Survivors include a sister, Dolores Beggs of DeKalb, Texas, nieces Kathi and husband Timothy Priest, Tina Renick, Melissa Beggs, Linda Hawkins, 8 great nephews, Sean Harris, Colston Shaffer, David Shaffer, Timothy Flippo, Lucas Peel, Neil Renick, Michael Zamorsky, Arnold Pyle, 1 great niece, Tia Lucas, 5 great great nephews, 4 great great nieces and other friends.

Graveside Funeral Services will be held Friday, January 14, 2022 at 10:30 A.M. in Woodmen Cemetery, DeKalb, Texas with Gerold Rankin, JP officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral Home, New Boston, Texas. Miss Colston will lie in state Thursday, January 13, 2022 from 8:00AM-4:00PM.

