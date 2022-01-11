Marcus Smith

Advertisement

U.S. Veteran

Marcus V. Smith, age 100, of Texarkana, Texas, died Sunday, January 9, 2022 at his residence.

Mr. Smith was born May 25, 1921 in Talco, Texas. He was retired from Red River Army Depot, retired from U.S. Navy Aviation, was a Pearl Harbor survivor and had served during WW II and the Korean Conflict. He was a Master Mason, member of the Fleet Reserve Association and member of the Williams Memorial United Methodist Church.

He was preceded in death by his wife Virgie Elizabeth Smith and by one son, Robert Smith.

He is survived by one son Mark Smith and wife Judy of Texarkana, Texas; daughter-in-law, Brenda Smith of DeKalb, Texas; two grandchildren, Lauren Smith Berajawala and husband Mark and Dillon Smith and wife Kristy; five great grandchildren, Austin Smith, Finley Berajawala, Miles Berajawala, Felicity Kraft and Catalina Kraft and numerous other relatives and friends.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at Hillcrest Memorial Park with the Rev. Greg Morgan officiating. Burial is under direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday, evening from 5:30 to 7:00 P.M.

Memorials can be made to the Williams Memorial United Methodist Church, 4000 Moores Lane, Texarkana, Texas, 75503 or to the Watersprings Ranch, 7707 Sanderson Lane, Texarkana, AR 71854

