Larry Harrison

Advertisement

Larry Samuel Harrison, age 81, of Texarkana, Texas passed away Saturday, January 8, 2022, surrounded by his family. We are forever grateful to the medical personnel, church family, and friends who have supported us during this difficult time.

Mr. Harrison was born August 11, 1940, in Springhill, Louisiana to James Samuel Harrison and Sylvia Marie Owens. Larry grew up in Shreveport, Louisiana and Stamps, Arkansas. After graduating from Stamps High School, he attended Henderson State University until he joined the Marines and served in the Vietnam War. Later he joined the Coast Guard Reserves and attained the rank of Chief Petty Officer. He retired from the military after serving faithfully for 24 years. Larry also retired from the Texarkana Texas Police Department in 1994 after 28 years of service. He was also an active member of the Texarkana Seventh Day Adventist Church where he served as deacon and presently as an Elder.

Larry loved his family, his church, and most of all his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He loved people and was always willing to help someone. His passion was waiting for the arrival of his first great-granddaughter, Raelynn Elizabeth Haltom.

Advertisement

Larry was preceded in death by his mother, Sylvia DeFatta and step-father, Joe DeFatta.

Left to cherish his memory, are his wife of 53 years, Lela Coe Harrison; son, Larry S. Harrison, II and wife Christy of Texarkana, Texas; granddaughter Rachael Harrison Haltom and husband Tyler of Texarkana, Arkansas; brother, Bill Harrison of Hot Springs, Arkansas; sister Rebecca Rowe of Stamps, Arkansas; brother-in-law, Bo Coe and wife Deloris; and sister-in-law, Nina Swilley of Texarkana, Arkansas and multiple nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, January 12, 2022, from 6:00-8:00 PM at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, Thursday, January 13, 2022, at the funeral home with Pastor David Farmer officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

