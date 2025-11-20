Sponsor

Bobbie Ruth Craig, of Texarkana, TX. passed away peacefully on November 19,2025 at the age of 81. Born February 18,1944. to Harvey and Lucy Williams. Bobbie lived a full life, defined by strength, hard work, and a fierce love for her family.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, Odie Lee Terry Jr. and Clayton Craig Sr. One son, Harvey Lynn Terry. Bobbie is survived by her children: Rusty and Gloria Terry; Sandy and John Tutor; Mike and Laritha Terry; Clayton and Ashley Craig. Three sisters Jackie, Linda and Carolyn.

She leaves behind a great legacy of love for her grandchildren: Lauren, Natasha, Renee, Maria, Miles, Lydia, Zephaniah, Dana, Chance, Emily, Anna, Ashley, Amber, Amy, Stephanie, Lacey, Ashley, Daniel, Elania, Shaun, and a host of great grandchildren.

Bobbie worked as a hairdresser for 40 years, a job that suited her perfectly. Her gift for making people feel beautiful, listening to their stories and never meeting a stranger were only a few things that made her so special. She also loved her special trips to Oklahoma with her daughter.

Bobbie was one of the strongest women her family ever knew. She worked harder than anyone around her. She fought a long difficult battle with grace, grit and determination. Above all, her children and grandchildren were her World. She loved them immensely, supported them endlessly, and made sure each one knew how important they were to her. Her family and friends will forever hold onto memories of her laughter, her stubborn spirit, her kindness and the unconditional love she gave so freely.

At this time, the family asks for continued prayers, love and support as they honor Bobbie’s life and legacy.

Funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, November 22, 2025, at Chapelwood Funeral Home, with Brother Orvil Farren officiating. Visitation will be held an hour prior to service. Burial will be at Chapelwood Memorial Garden following the service under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.